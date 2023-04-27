HI Hits 1-Day Volume of $267,492.57 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $23.21 million and approximately $267,492.57 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017936 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,727.19 or 0.99860746 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0080759 USD and is down -6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $252,445.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars.

