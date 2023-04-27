Highland Peak Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 559,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,000. Constellium makes up 4.6% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,742,000 after purchasing an additional 289,631 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,505,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 232,200 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 17.1% in the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,700,000 after purchasing an additional 730,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellium by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,395,000 after purchasing an additional 392,614 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,373,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.38. 626,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Constellium had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

