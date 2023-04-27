Highland Peak Capital LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 0.8% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 70,006 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.24. 6,862,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,853,046. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.