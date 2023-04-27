Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.68-3.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $22.64. 363,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,044. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Highwoods Properties

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.71.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,512,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after buying an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after buying an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 764.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after buying an additional 594,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after buying an additional 492,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

