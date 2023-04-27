HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Issues Earnings Results

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

HomeStreet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03.

HomeStreet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMST. Wedbush cut shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in HomeStreet by 28.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,444,000 after buying an additional 52,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after buying an additional 214,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 19.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

