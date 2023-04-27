HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

HomeStreet Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $205.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $42.56.

HomeStreet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMST. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

