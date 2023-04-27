HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.
HomeStreet Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $205.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $42.56.
HomeStreet Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.
Institutional Trading of HomeStreet
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on HMST. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HomeStreet (HMST)
- KLA Corporation On Track To Outperform In 2023
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.