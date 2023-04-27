Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Stake Cut by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 131.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after buying an additional 73,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Honda Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.