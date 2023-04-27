Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hub Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $3.36 on Thursday, hitting $80.82. 336,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $103,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

