Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Humana by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 5,251.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,677,000 after buying an additional 460,485 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 60.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,742,000 after buying an additional 269,890 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM traded up $17.45 on Thursday, reaching $522.92. The stock had a trading volume of 378,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,505. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $502.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.