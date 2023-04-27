Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Shares Down 0.7%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.89. 3,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 2,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Humankind US Stock ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humankind US Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humankind US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,816,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,704,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Humankind US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

