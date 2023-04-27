Hunter Technology (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 1,206 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Hunter Technology Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.
About Hunter Technology
Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.
