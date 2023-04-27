Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSQVY. DNB Markets cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Handelsbanken cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY opened at $16.52 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $966.16 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.