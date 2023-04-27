Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Up 365.9% in April

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 365.9% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hysan Development Stock Performance

Shares of HYSNY stock remained flat at $5.78 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383. Hysan Development has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.

Hysan Development Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Hysan Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hysan Development Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on HYSNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hysan Development from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded Hysan Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

