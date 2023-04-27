IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($2.42) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will earn ($2.42) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.50). The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 115.17%.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $891.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.