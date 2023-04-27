IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Announces Earnings Results

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX updated its Q2 guidance to $2.10-2.13 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.25-8.55 EPS.

IDEX Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of IEX stock traded down $5.59 on Wednesday, reaching $209.78. The company had a trading volume of 515,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,440. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.27 and a 200-day moving average of $225.47. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.27.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

