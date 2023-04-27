Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 36.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $176.15 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $195.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.