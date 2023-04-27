Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,643 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after buying an additional 1,102,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $655,028,000 after buying an additional 333,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in VMware by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after buying an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in VMware by 28.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,205,000 after buying an additional 602,026 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.96. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

