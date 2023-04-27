Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $822.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.99.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $302.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

