Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $430,000 Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $12,877,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $89.10.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $1,897,981 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

