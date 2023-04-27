Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Invests $379,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $373.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $391.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

