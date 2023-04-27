Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Takes $254,000 Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 116,957 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 14,654 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 319,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 261,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 155,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $16.77 on Thursday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.