IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

IG Group Stock Performance

IGGHY remained flat at $8.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. IG Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38.

Get IG Group alerts:

IG Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.