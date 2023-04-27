IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
IG Group Stock Performance
IGGHY remained flat at $8.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. IG Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38.
IG Group Company Profile
