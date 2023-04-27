Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 297.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,664 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,895,373 shares during the period. Briar Hall Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.64.

NYSE ITW traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.63. The stock had a trading volume of 585,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,236. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.69. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

