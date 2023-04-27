Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMNGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% (implying $4.9-5.0 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.92. 432,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $309.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.