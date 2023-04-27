Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% (implying $4.9-5.0 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.92. 432,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $309.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

