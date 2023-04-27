iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading 4.2% Higher

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 34,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 210,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

iMetal Resources Stock Down 19.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 9.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

About iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

