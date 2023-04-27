Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.0-87.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.29 million.

Impinj Stock Performance

PI stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.32. The company had a trading volume of 883,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,770. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.85. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.49. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 62,026.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

PI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Impinj from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.38.

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 39,928 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.37 per share, with a total value of $4,925,917.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,776,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,514,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 39,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.37 per share, with a total value of $4,925,917.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,776,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,514,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Sanghi bought 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.70 per share, with a total value of $1,998,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and have sold 76,409 shares worth $9,740,261. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Impinj by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Impinj by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Impinj by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Impinj by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 4.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

