Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Independent Bank Group stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 36,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,086. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

