Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.
Independent Bank Group Stock Performance
IBTX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.60. 50,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,326. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90.
Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
