Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$19.50 at CSFB

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$13.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.50. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.53 and a 52-week high of C$20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.14). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of C$203.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3098258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

