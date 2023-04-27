Insider Buying: Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) insider Derek Mapp purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £127,000 ($158,611.22).

Eurocell Price Performance

LON:ECEL opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.58) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £141.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.92 and a beta of 0.79. Eurocell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 120 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 219 ($2.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.66.

Eurocell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Eurocell’s payout ratio is presently 5,500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eurocell Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

