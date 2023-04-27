Insider Buying: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) CEO Acquires $25,050.00 in Stock

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) CEO Assaf Ran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,598,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,015,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Assaf Ran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Assaf Ran acquired 319 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $1,610.95.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance
Shares of LOAN opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group cut Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
