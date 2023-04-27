Insider Buying: New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Insider Purchases 9,500 Shares of Stock

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Rating) insider Lucia Stocker acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.23 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,685.00 ($33,345.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. This is an increase from New Hope’s previous Interim dividend of $0.30. New Hope’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

