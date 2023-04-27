Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) President Sells 14,712 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $382,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 666,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,709. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

