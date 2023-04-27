Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Sells 6,527 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,527 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $2,207,300.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,692,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WINA traded down $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $333.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,628. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $183.93 and a 1-year high of $349.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WINA shares. StockNews.com cut Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Winmark in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Winmark in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

