Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74, Briefing.com reports. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Integra LifeSciences updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75 to $0.79 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.43 to $3.51 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 618,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,202. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

