Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75 to $0.79 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.43 to $3.51 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 1.9 %

IART stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $55.22. 618,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,202. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $206,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IART. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

