Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.04) EPS.

Intel Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 57,535,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,510,816. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

