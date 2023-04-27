Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.8 %

Inter Parfums stock opened at $152.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.20.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $310.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.56 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $350,862,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.