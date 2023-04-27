International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Cut by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $125.50. 773,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,060. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.47 and a 200-day moving average of $135.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

