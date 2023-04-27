Internet Computer Price Reaches $5.69 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $5.69 or 0.00019165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $48.85 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00060063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00038755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,131,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,627,882 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.