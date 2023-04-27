Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $530.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit stock opened at $413.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.62. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

