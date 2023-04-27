Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Waycross Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 3.8% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,682,000 after acquiring an additional 376,272 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,042,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,827,000 after acquiring an additional 345,087 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $77,150,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,096 shares of company stock valued at $36,208,715. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $294.96 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $304.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.80.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

