Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,010 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,508,000 after purchasing an additional 69,472 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,268,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,096 shares of company stock worth $36,208,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $294.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.80. The company has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $304.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

