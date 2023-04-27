Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,070 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned about 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 124,802 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 164,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.12. 144,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.16.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

