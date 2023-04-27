Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 866.1% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DWAS opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $547.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.09. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

