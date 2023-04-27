Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Robbins Farley owned 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of PNQI traded up $4.52 on Thursday, reaching $139.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.23 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average of $133.91. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $105.61 and a twelve month high of $146.62.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.