Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Reduced by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.68 on Thursday, hitting $317.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,991,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,122,180. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $334.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.80 and a 200-day moving average of $289.75.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.