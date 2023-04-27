Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.92. 4,159,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

