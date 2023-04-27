Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Investar in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Investar had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ISTR stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Investar has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $50,679.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,581.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $50,679.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,581.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,087.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,807 shares of company stock worth $87,678 in the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

