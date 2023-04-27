Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ionic Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IONKF remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,817. Ionic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Ionic Brands Company Profile

Featured Articles

Ionic Brands Corp., through its subsidiaries, extracts, manufactures, brands, and distributes cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products in Washington and Oregon. The company provides cannabis oils and concentrates, infusions, and distillates; vaporizers; and hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc.

